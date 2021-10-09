Grant County deputies search for missing kayaker

by Matthew Kincanon

COULEE CITY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help them find a Nespelem man who went missing while kayaking on Sept 27.

Kelly Dean Burkhart, 51, went kayaking with friends on Banks Lake. Deputies said he launched from the east shore near MP 9 on SR-155. The sheriff’s office said the two friends headed south while Burkhart headed north.

The sheriff’s office said while they were out the winds picked up and the water became choppy. The friends returned to shore, but Burkhart did not.

Burkhart’s kayak and life jacket were found along the west shore two days later. Searches have continued by boat and aircraft, but Burkhart has not yet been found.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.

The sheriff’s office said they weren’t able to release a photo of Burkhart.

This is a developing story.

