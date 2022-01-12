Grant County deputies: Man accused of pointing gun at girlfriend’s head had been high on drugs for days

MOSES LAKE, Wash.– The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her.

Deputies said a woman called 911 from a gas station at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She said her boyfriend, Micheal Cera Baraja, had been high on drugs for days. She said he loaded a handgun, pointed it at her head and threatened to kill her if she called.

Investigators said she was able to get away from Baraja and will be okay.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and officers from the Moses Lake Police Department showed to the home where Baraja was. Baraja left the home and ran away into a nearby cornfield. Investigators surrounded him.

Two hours into the manhunt, law enforcement was able to find Baraja and take him into custody. He’s in jail on suspicion of first-degree assault- domestic violence charge, along with felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available. In Grant and Adams counties, call New Hope Domestic Violence and Sexual assault Services at 509-764-8402 or 888-560-6027. You can also access their services by contacting law enforcement officers.

Moses Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies catch a Warden-area domestic violence suspect who pointed a gun at his girlfriend's head. pic.twitter.com/FvmcaCuaYo — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 12, 2022

