Grant County deputies looking for escaped inmate in Ephrata

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate, last seen near the courthouse in Ephrata.

The inmate is Carlos Camarena, described as five-feet ten-inches tall and 160 pounds.

Camarena was taking trash out to a dumpster around 5 p.m. Sunday when he ran off. He was last seen near the courthouse in the southwest portion of Ephrata, authorities say. Deputies brought in a K9 to search the area between First and 11th Avenue and urged to go inside. The K9 was not able to locate Camarena and he is still on the run. People living in the area no longer need to shelter in place.

The 25-year-old was serving a 240 day sentence for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

This is a developing story.

