Grant County confirms 59 cases of COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

GRANT CO., Wash. — Grant County Health District has confirmed that 59 people now have COVID-19 in the county, an increase of nine since their last update.

The new cases originated from Quincy, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Royal City and Warden.

The Health District says they have reached out to over 1,000 people to identify any patterns in the spread and contact of the coronavirus. They report that while many cases have been linked, not all have been—and because of that, they urge residents to stay indoors, and to only send one person out of the house for trips.

