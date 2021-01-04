Grant could allow SPD to dedicate sergeant to work through backlog of unsolved rape kits

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Public Safety Committee will vote Monday on applying for a grant that would help the Spokane Police Department work through its backlog of unsolved rape kits.

The grant is available through the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and provides funding for the department to dedicate a sergeant to the effort. The money would go toward 100 hours of overtime pay for the sergeant to dedicate additional work to these cases.

According to the committee’s agenda, the Spokane Police Department has submitted 711 previously un-submitted sexual assault kits for testing. To date, SPD has received more than 90 hits in the Combined DNA Index System, which uses DNA profiles to link serial violent crimes to each other and to known offenders.

The committee will meet Monday at 1 p.m. to discuss the application.

RELATED: Wash. Attorney General launches website to track progress of rape kit testing

RELATED: DOJ awards $2.5M to reduce Washington’s backlog of untested rape kits

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.