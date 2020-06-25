Grant Co. reports six have now died from COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County Health District has reported that a sixth person has died of COVID-19.

The Health District says the resident was a 90-year-old man from Moses Lake.

“As our community experiences an additional loss of a long time resident, our hearts are with his family and friends,” the Health District said in a press release. “On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for the loss of your father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.”

Grant County is still in Phase 2 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan.

