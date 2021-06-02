Grant Co. health officer urges everyone to mask up, even if fully vaccinated

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

GRANT CO., Wash. — Despite falling COVID-19 infection rates and rising vaccinations in Grant County, the health officer and district still urge everyone to wear face masks, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Recent CDC guidance indicates that fully-vaccinated people—those who have waited two weeks since their last Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot—no longer need to mask up or socially distance.

Despite that, the Grant County Health District still recommends residents wear masks and distance for the next four weeks.

The reasoning behind this is due to several factors—while Grant County’s vaccinations are improving, they are still low, hospitalizations and ICU visits due to COVID remain high, infection rates are still more than 200 every two weeks, the presence of COVID variants in the county and the inability for officials to determine who is or is not vaccinated.

The health officer will reassess the need to continue masking and distancing every week.

