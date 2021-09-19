Grand Coulee driver dies in rollover crash in Grant County

by Matthew Kincanon

GRANT CO., Wash. — A driver from Grand Coulee died when her car rolled-over on SR-155 in Grant County Saturday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Tavian R. Beasley, 27, was heading southbound on SR-17 and then left the roadway.

She was reportedly driving on the southbound gravel shoulder when she overcorrected, came back across the centerline and onto the northbound shoulder. WSP said she overcorrected again and the car rolled over.

She was ejected from the car. WSP said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Trooper John Bryant said the crash happened three miles south of Electric City.

WSP said she died at Coulee Medical Center. No alcohol or drugs were involved.

