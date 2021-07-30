Grab your fishing rods! IDFG restocking fish across the Panhandle Region

by Rylee Fitzgerald

PANHANDLE REGION, Idaho — Fishing season is just a hook away, and you won’t want to miss this summer’s fish restocking.

Get your fishing gear ready, because Idaho Fish and Game will be releasing over 3,500 fish into lakes and ponds in the Panhandle Region over the next few weeks.

All stocked fish are rainbow trout, ranging about 10 to 12 inches.

For information on when, where and how many fish are being released, check out this schedule.

