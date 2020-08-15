Grab the SPF and stay hydrated! Things are heating up this weekend

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have any outdoor activities planned for this weekend, make sure to pack the sunscreen and drink plenty of water! Things are heating up in Spokane and surrounding areas.

Highs will reach 91 in Spokane on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with record lows falling at 70 degrees. Things will only get hotter from there, with highs reaching 100 in Spokane on Sunday.

Heat advisories have been issued for parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho on Saturday.

🌡️Over 80 million people are within an Excessive Heat Watch/Warning or Heat Advisory today. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Remember to stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/OIlu85sV2x — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 15, 2020

