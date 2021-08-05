Grab some goodies from the Hello Kitty Cafe truck, coming to Spokane next week

by Vincent Saglimbeni

SPOKANE, Wash.— A Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be making its way to Spokane.

The truck will be at the south entrance of River Park Square near Anderson & Co. for people to enjoy treats and purchase merchandise. Hello Kitty began its Hello Kitty truck in 2014.

Food options at the truck include a four-piece minicake set, a five-piece macaron set, a three-piece cookie set and an eight-piece madeleine set. Merchandise includes a heart icon shirt, cookie plush and a sparkling mug.

The truck will be available at River Park Square from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. next Saturday.

