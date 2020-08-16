Grab some food at the North Idaho State Fair’s ‘Fair Food Fix’ drive-thru event

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho State Fair may be canceled this year, but if you are craving some deep-fried goodness, cotton candy ice cream burritos, cheesesteaks and kettle corn, stop by and grab some grub at the fair’s drive-thru event, ‘Fair Food Fix.’

The State Fair was canceled in June over COVID-19 concerns, but they quickly put together a plan to get people connected to the many local vendors, all from the safety of their own cars.

‘Fair Food Fix’ runs the weekends of August 21–23 and 28–30 at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Folks can get their food fix on Fridays from 4 p.m.–8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

There will also be no entry fee.

The drive-thru event will have people enter the main parking lot across from Clayton Avenue on Government Way.

For more information, visit the North Idaho State Fair website here.

