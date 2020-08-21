Grab lunch by day, have a drink at night and support local artists at 180 Bar & Bistro

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

James and Kathy Mangis Photography 180 Bar & BIstro

SPOKANE, Wash. — 180 Bar & Bistro is described as a sandwich and coffee shop by day and cozy bar by night.

Named after it’s location at 180 S Howard St., this new Spokane restaurant was created by Delectable Catering and Events.

You can enjoy different lunch specials, drinks and appetizers and even support local artists.

Each Friday, 180 features an artist and their work is displayed on the wall at the restaurant, sometimes for purchase.

180 Bar & Bistro is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

