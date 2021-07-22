Grab Fido and head to Parade of Paws this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.— Do you want to take your dog on a walk and help raise money for animals in need? Well lucky for you, Parade of Paws will be back this weekend.

This Saturday, July 24, there’s a PAW-ty happening at the Spokane Humane Society for the first time in more than a year.

In 2020, Parade of Paws was limited to a virtual event. This year, local vendors and members of the community are invited.

You and your dogs can also participate in a two or four mile walk.

Some of the fun events include a beer garden courtesy of Bark, A Rescue Pub, a Kid Corral for the little ones, a photo booth, giant misting tunnel, live music and a DJ and lots of local food.

Full itinerary of events can be found in this post from the SHS Facebook page.

Registration is open online or the day of the event at 8 a.m. the shelter, but you’re encouraged to get signed up now and collect pledges for the Spokane Humane Society.

Participants can either register as individuals with their dogs or in groups of five with a lead dog to create a “Dog Pack.”

Packs can be created to compete with each other to see who can get the most donations.

Every dollar goes to the Spokane Humane Society to help animals find their forever homes.

This includes transporting and saving animals, the spay and neuter clinic, day-to-day care at the shelter and much more.

You can go HERE to sign up and learn more. Parade of Paws begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday at 6607 North Havana Street.

