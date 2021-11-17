Grab an extra blanket tonight! Temperatures plummeting to the lowest readings of the season so far – Kris

That cute fall jacket is not going to cut it anymore. I think it’s time to bring out your parka. And a hat. You might want to grab your gloves, too. Temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s for Wednesday morning! That’s the coldest it’s been so far this fall. Thankfully, winds will become light overnight, so it won’t be quite as bitter at the bus stop as it would be otherwise. Wednesday will be a pretty day with mostly to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will creep into the upper 30s. CHILLY!

We have another shot at some measurable snow across the region Thursday night into Friday morning, especially from I-90 north. We will dry out by Friday afternoon, and should stay dry through the weekend and into early next week. Things get a little iffy on Tuesday. I know that’s a big travel day for Thanksgiving, so I’ll be working extra hard on that forecast over the next several days.