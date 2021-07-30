Governors Inslee, Little to meet with White House about federal resources for wildfires

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Idaho Governor Brad Little will meet with the White House Friday morning to talk about how the federal government can help with west coast wildfires.

The northwest is bracing for another heatwave this weekend and firefighters are preparing for the chance of new wildfires igniting.

As of Friday morning, there are 82 large fires burning 2,500 square miles in 13 states across the west.

Inslee and Little will be among seven governors talking with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about how federal resources can help. They will discuss how an early and severe wildfire season is impacting local families and land in western states.

The group will also discuss funding and investing in firefighters.

4 News Now is told Inslee will specifically discuss climate change and what federal programs could be established or improved to help states deal with it in the short and long-term.

On Friday, the White House will announce two new interagency working groups pointed at the impact of wildfires and extreme heat.

