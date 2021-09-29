Governors Inslee, Little to make stops in Inland Northwest Wednesday

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Idaho Governor Brad Little will both visit the Inland Northwest on Wednesday.

Inslee will be making stops in both Spokane and Okanogan Counties. He is set to start his trip by participating in a roundtable discussion with healthcare workers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

That discussion will focus on the long-term effects COVID-19 has on the state’s healthcare system.

RELATED: Gov. Jay Inslee asks federal government for COVID-19 staffing help

FEATURED: Inside the ICU: An exclusive look inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s intensive care unit

Inslee will then speak at the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council Convention before traveling to Methow Valley. There, he will meet with elected leaders, business owners, healthcare workers and fire authorities to talk about climate change-related fire and wildfire smoke conditions.

The governor’s trip will end at Sun Mountain Lodge where he will tour fire damage and talk with local business owners.

At the same time, Governor Brad Little will be in Kootenai County. He will tour the monoclonal antibody treatment center at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. The treatment center helps patients who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

RELATED: Governor Brad Little responds to religious groups regarding mask mandates and spiritual needs

RELATED: Inside the ICU: An exclusive look inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s intensive care unit

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.