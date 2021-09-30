Governor Inslee makes a stop in Spokane

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — Governor Jay Inslee stopped in Spokane Wednesday. He mostly spent his time talking to Providence health leaders about the state of the hospital.

“I also come away with a concern and a frustration that we are in a situation that does not have to be this way. We have the power to prevent these preventable deaths that is not being used and that’s the vaccine,” he said.

Urging everyone, once again, to get vaccinated, he expressed concern over the roughly 2,000 postponed surgeries at the Providence hospitals in Spokane.

“These are women with breast cancer, people with brain tumors, people with cardiac problems, haven’t been able to get surgery here in Spokane County because of a very specific reason — and that’s people not getting vaccinated,” he said.

He also expressed frustrations about Idaho’s lack of a response to the pandemic, saying the politicians’ failure there is jeopardizing his community in Spokane. However, Kootenai County’s vaccination rate is only slightly lower than Spokane County’s.

“My breast cancer survivors deserve surgery and they’re not getting it today because politicians in Idaho aren’t doing their job and so that needs to change as well,” he said.

The governor explained there are two ways to resume surgeries: getting more people vaccinated and hiring more hospital staff.

Both have proven difficult in recent months.

Gov. Inslee has asked for federal help for more nurses and other hospital staff.

As for the National Guard being deployed in Washington, he said we have other contingency plans in place before that happens. He didn’t go into much detail about what those contingency plans will look like.

