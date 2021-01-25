Gov. Little welcomes home Idaho National Guard members

Idaho National Guard

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little welcomed home members of the Idaho National Guard, returning from the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

According to a release from the National Guard, more than 300 soldiers and airmen arrived at Gowen Field Sunday.

“It never ceases to amaze me, the dedication of the men and women of the Idaho National Guard and their families,” said Little. “Thank you to your employers. That’s all part of the chemistry of what we do here.”

Welcome home, @IDNationalGuard! Our state and nation have asked a lot from you during these historic times. The demanding missions you have performed place additional stress on your families and your civilian employers. Your commitment and service are sincerely appreciated! pic.twitter.com/lhESdnDptH — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) January 25, 2021

National Guard members and airmen were sent to support the Secret Service, Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police ahead of the inauguration.

