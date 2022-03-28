Gov. Little vetoes Coronavirus Pause Act

by Will Wixey

Darin Oswald - member image share, Idaho Statesman

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little vetoed the Coronavirus Pause Act, a bill that would have banned businesses from requiring a COVID vaccination for employment and service.

The Coronavirus Pause Act would have issued a one-year ban on businesses from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for its employees. This doesn’t go for all businesses, like medical facilities, but the bill threatened financial penalties for businesses that didn’t comply.

Little says he vetoed Senate Bill 1381 because it “significantly expands government overreach into the private sector.” Little says he has been a lifelong advocate for limited government, and the bill contradicts his beliefs.

“I have been consistent in stating my belief that businesses should be left to make decisions about the management of their operations and employees with limited interference from government,” Little said.

Now that Little issued a veto on the bill, businesses in Idaho still have the option to require vaccinations for employment and service.

READ: Gov. Little signs bill to invest $325 million into Idaho water infrastructure

READ: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.