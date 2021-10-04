Gov. Little to travel to US-Mexico border on Wednesday

by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little will join nine other Republican governors at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Wednesday.

Little recently joined 25 other governors in requesting an in-person meeting with President Joe Biden to talk about the border crisis. The president has not agreed to a meeting, but the governors say they want to focus on national security and public health.

Little’s primary concern is a growing threat of drugs, primarily methamphetamine and fentanyl, in Idaho. In July, he sent five Idaho State Patrol troopers to the border to assist the State of Arizona with drug interdiction efforts.

Nine other governors and I will be at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday to witness firsthand the crisis playing out, reveal our proposed solutions, and once again call on President Joe Biden to act to secure the border immediately. https://t.co/yh9dLfH1A2 — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 4, 2021

A report from the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking area showed illicit fentanyl from Mexico has become more prevalent in the region. Law enforcement also reported meth is primarily transported into Oregon and Idaho from Mexico through California.

A release from Little’s office said his upcoming trip will allow the governors an opportunity to witness the situation at the border, reveal their proposed solutions and call on Biden to secure the border immediately.

READ: Idaho will send 5 troopers to help Arizona secure border

RAD: New Biden rules would limit arrest, deportation of migrants

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.