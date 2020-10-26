Gov. Little to make important COVID-19 announcement Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to make an “important announcement” about COVID-19 in the state.

The meeting is noted on the Office of the Governor website. It comes just after Coeur d’Alene City Council’s emergency meeting to consider reinstituting a mask mandate. As of Friday, 4,860 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Idaho Panhandle. 79 percent of those cases are reported out of Kootenai County.

According to his calendar, Governor Little will speak at 3:00 p.m. MT. It will be broadcast on Idaho Public Television and streamed to the public here.

