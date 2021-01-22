Gov. Little to make announcement regarding COVID-19 emergency Friday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference at his Statehouse office in Boise, Idaho. Legislation making abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the procedure has been signed into law by Little. The Republican governor signed the measure on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, according to his website. The measure includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Brad Little announced Friday he would hold a news conference regarding the “COVID-19 emergency.”

He is set to address the state at 11 a.m. PST/12 p.m. MST.

4 News Now will carry the Governor’s address live on KXLY+, kxly.com and the 4 News Now Facebook page.

