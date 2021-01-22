Gov. Little to make announcement regarding COVID-19 emergency Friday
Erin Robinson
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Brad Little announced Friday he would hold a news conference regarding the “COVID-19 emergency.”
He is set to address the state at 11 a.m. PST/12 p.m. MST.
4 News Now will carry the Governor’s address live on KXLY+, kxly.com and the 4 News Now Facebook page.
