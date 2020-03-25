Gov. Little to make announcement about Idaho’s COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon

BOISE, Idaho. — Governor Brad Little said he will make an “important announcement” about Idaho’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday afternoon.

I will make an important announcement about Idaho’s COVID-19 response today at Gowen Field at 1:30 pm MT. A public release with more information will immediately follow. The conference will stream live here:https://t.co/nAnwXweThL — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 25, 2020

The state of Idaho currently has 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but no deaths have been reported. The majority of cases are in southern Idaho, though there are a handful of cases in the Panhandle District.

When COVID-19 first hit Idaho, Little refused to close schools. But, the Idaho State Board of Education directed all public and charter schools to implement a soft closure through April 30.

Several North Idaho school districts had closed before the education board implemented the order.

The cities of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls also passed ordinances to close restaurants and bars in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Little will make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. PST/1:30 MT. 4 News Now will carry the press conference live on Facebook.

