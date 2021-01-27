Gov. Little to give update on distribution, administration of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Daniel Cole Boxes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are pictured in a fridge at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little is set to give an update on the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan on Thursday afternoon.

Idaho has prioritized vaccinating front-line workers, first responders and teachers, but will begin vaccinating members of the public over the age of 65 on February 1.

Information about where Idahoans can get the vaccine has not been widely addressed yet, though the Panhandle Health District is set to announce details on Friday morning.

Little will speak at noon PST/1:00 p.m. MT. 4 News Now will carry the news conference live on Facebook, kxly.com and on KXLY+.

