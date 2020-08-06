Gov. Little to discuss safe reopening of Idaho schools Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little will host a press conference Thursday to speak about the safe reopening of Idaho schools and stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds.

The Idaho State Board of Education, along with Little, previously drafted plans to reopen schools this fall, with the governor saying the priority was to get students physically back into the classroom.

The statewide plan is intended to act as a framework for districts and decisions will be made locally.

Earlier this week, Coeur d’Alene schools announced their plan, which aims for students to attend in-person every day, but also outlines a blended learning model if COVID-19 transmission rates increase. This would allow students to attend school two days a week, then use school technology to study at home for the resk of the week. The plan is still pending approval from the Board of Trustees, but if passed, will go into effect August 24.

On Wednesday, the Panhandle Health District announced that all North Idaho counties are currently in ‘Category 2,’ meaning there is mild to moderate community spread. This information will be used by school districts to determine what stage of instruction they will open with this fall.

Currently, most schools that have plans follow a Green/Yellow/Red system as it pertains to community spread. For many school districts, ‘Yellow’ implies mild to moderate community spread and would require students to engage in a hybrid model of learning—attending school limited days in the week and studying from home the rest of the time.

Kootenai, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone counties have all received the ‘Category 2’ designation. Panhandle Health says they will provide weekly updates on changes to these categories.

4 News Now will be on the conference call Thursday and will provide the latest on kxly.com, as well as on TV at 5 and 6 p.m.

