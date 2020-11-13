Gov. Little to announce new COVID restrictions Friday

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference at his Statehouse office in Boise, Idaho.

BOISE, Wash. — Governor Brad Little is set to announce new COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.

The governor’s office confirmed that restrictions will be issued, but did not offer specifics.

This comes as the state of Idaho deals with a significant influx of cases and as hospitals are operating at near capacity.

In late October, Little moved the state back to phase 3 as case rates started trending upward. Despite this, the governor has not issued a mask mandate and has instead said he prefers that those type of mandates be handled at the local level.

In North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene has issued a mask mandate, though it is largely not enforced, and earlier this week, the Post Falls City Council shot down a mandate.

Four of five counties in North Idaho are currently listed in the “red” risk category, meaning the even-day rolling average is greater than 30 cases per 100,000 people, testing positivity is greater than 20 percent and hospital capacity is at or above 100 percent.

Little is expected to announce the restrictions at noon. 4 News Now will carry the news conference live on Facebook, on KXLY+ and on kxly.com/watch.

