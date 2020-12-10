Gov. Little to address state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little will give Idahoans an update on the state’s coronavirus response on Thursday.

It will be the first time the governor has held a COVID news conference in a month. Four weeks ago, Little rolled the state back to stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds program; a decision that was made in response to the state’s increasing case and hospitalization rates, as well as widespread COVID-19 transmission.

Despite the governor’s move, not much has changed. A report from the White House Task Force released earlier this week showed Idaho has the highest COVID positivity rate in the country.

The report showed a significant increase in new hospitalizations for COVID-19 and mentioned that Kootenai is among the counties with the highest number of new cases.

The governor’s address will begin at 11 a.m. PST/12 p.m. MST. 4 News Now will carry the feed live at kxly.com/watch and on KXLY+.

