Gov. Little to address state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday
BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little will give Idahoans an update on the state’s coronavirus response on Thursday.
It will be the first time the governor has held a COVID news conference in a month. Four weeks ago, Little rolled the state back to stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds program; a decision that was made in response to the state’s increasing case and hospitalization rates, as well as widespread COVID-19 transmission.
Despite the governor’s move, not much has changed. A report from the White House Task Force released earlier this week showed Idaho has the highest COVID positivity rate in the country.
RELATED: White House Task Force Report: Idaho has the highest COVID positivity rate in the country
The report showed a significant increase in new hospitalizations for COVID-19 and mentioned that Kootenai is among the counties with the highest number of new cases.
The governor’s address will begin at 11 a.m. PST/12 p.m. MST. 4 News Now will carry the feed live at kxly.com/watch and on KXLY+.
RELATED: Idaho health board meeting halted over ‘intense protests’ outside board members’ homes
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.