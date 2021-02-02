Gov. Little to address Idaho’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little will make an announcement regarding the state’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
This comes as Idaho works to clear up confusion around their vaccine rollout, as well as secure more doses in light of a shortchange in vaccine from the federal government. According to the Panhandle Health District, they received 2,800 doses this week and expect an increase up to 3,800 next week and beyond.
As of Monday, people age 65 and older can get vaccinated in Idaho, although appointments have been completely booked out.
