Gov. Little to address federal COVID-19 relief plan Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little will hold a press conference Thursday to address federal COVID-19 relief.

Little is expected to talk at 12:30 p.m. PST/1:30 p.m. MST.

4 News Now will stream the news conference on KXLY+, kxly.com and on Facebook.

