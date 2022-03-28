Gov. Little signs bill to invest $325 million into Idaho water infrastructure

by Will Wixey

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a bill into law that invests $325 million into Idaho’s water infrastructure.

House Bill 769 aims to provide aid to the economy of agriculture and rural Idaho, along with ensuring a dependable supply of water for future generations.

“Water is the lifeblood of Idaho’s economy,” Governor Little said. “I can’t think of a better investment for our children and grandchildren than ensuring clean, abundant water, especially here in the arid desert.”

The Idaho Department of Water Resources will manage the funds provided by the bill and work on several projects. Projects include raising the Anderson Ranch dam and finishing the pipeline to the Mountain Home Airforce base.

“With these one-time investments, we can increase our storage capacity to better withstand drought years,” Little said.

The funds will support water recharge infrastructure on the Upper Snake River and replace aging infrastructure for irrigation districts and canals. Idaho will also update old, less-efficient infrastructure and invest in technologies that improve efficiency to stretch water further.

