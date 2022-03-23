Gov. Little signs 6-week abortion ban bill into law

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1309 into law, which allows medical professionals to be sued for a minimum of $20,000 if they provide or are suspected of providing abortions to women who have been pregnant for more than six weeks.

The bill was modeled after Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which is currently sitting before the U.S. Supreme Court for unconstitutionality.

“This law is unconstitutional, dangerous, and an assault on the hundreds of thousands of Idahoans of reproductive age,” said Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “This cruel ban will harm the very people who already face the highest barriers to health care: people with low incomes, people of color, people living in rural areas, and LGBTQ people.”

The bill will take effect in 30 days, however, court challenges are expected.

The measure passed the Idaho Senate 28-6 and the House 51-14, receiving no Democratic support. Many called the bill unconstitutional, citing that most women don’t know they are pregnant before six weeks.

“The vigilante aspect of this bill is absurd,” said Idaho Democratic Rep. Lauren Necochea. “Its impacts are cruel, and it is blatantly unconstitutional.”

This comes just days after Washington passed a bill that prohibits abortion lawsuits stemming from legislation like Idaho’s.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.