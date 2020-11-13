Gov. Little rolls Idaho back to Stage 2, activates the National Guard

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little rolled Idaho back to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds program on Friday.

The move comes as Idaho grapples with increasing case rates, hospitalizations rates and widespread COVID-19 transmission.

Under Stage 2, group gatherings are limited to 10 people, Idahoans are encouraged to telework if possible, masks are required at long-term care facilities and bars and nightclubs must seat patrons.

Little also deployed the National Guard to assist with pandemic response. He said hospitals are concerned they will will have to begin turning people away soon, saying “this is unacceptable and more must be done.”

Little did not issue a mask mandate, but did stress the importance of wearing masks in order to reduce transmission and stop the spread of COVID.

He said Idahoans must wear their masks when socializing with others and specifically pointed to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. He said people should limit their socializing and do the right thing to protect their loved ones.

