Gov. Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters

BOISE, Idaho — Due to the extreme drought, excessive heat, multiple fires and dwindling firefighting resources across the region, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfires on Friday and mobilized National Guard firefighters and aircraft to help in the effort.

“Wildfire is presenting an imminent threat to life, property, and the environment, and we need all hands on deck. I appreciate our firefighters and fire managers for working so hard under such challenging conditions, and I am grateful that our guardsmen are able to step in once again to support Idaho communities,” Gov. Little said. “I want to thank Idahoans for doing their part to prevent wildfires during a season where Idaho is particularly vulnerable to human-caused wildfires.”

The emergency declaration authorizes National Guard personnel with fire line qualifications to work on active wildfires and for other personnel to support fire logistic activities. In addition, the declaration makes National Guard aircraft resources available.

The governor’s office said north Idaho is experiencing multiple wildfires resulting from dry lightning events, extreme fire conditions are at an all-time high and weather forecasts indicate no break in fire weather conditions in the weeks ahead.

Fire suppression resources available to respond to wildfires are significantly diminished in the region because of the number of large fires burning in the west.

This is the first time the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) has requested Gov. Little to issue an emergency declaration to make Idaho National Guard resources available for firefighting efforts on the 6.2 million acres of land across mostly north Idaho where IDL provides fire protection.

In anticipation of the emergency declaration, the IDL has been working with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to begin the process of activating National Guard resources for fire suppression and logistics support.

In preparation for severe fire conditions like Idaho now faces, the IDL provided wildland firefighter training this year and last year to National Guard personnel, Also, the IDL has requested its own agency personnel – anyone with fire line qualifications – to make themselves available for fire assignments.

Not only is the National Guard being mobilized, but fire restrictions are expected to be announced for Idaho in the coming days, where partso fo the state will Stage 1 and Stage 2 restrictions. The governor’s office said more than 80 percent of of tha nationa’s fires are started by people, not lightning.

Stage 1 means building, maintaing, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire are restricted, except within a desinated recreation site. Those who live within a city limit or incorporated area, they have to follow local directions. Anyone who owns land outside of city limits may have a campfire on their own land, but only within a fire structure.

Stage 2 Means the same as the first stage, except the governor’s office said there can be no campfires of any kind or any fires whether they be wood or gas fueled. Smoking is not allowed except in an enclosed car or building, a designated recreation site or in an area that is barren and cleared of all flammable materials. Other kinds of activities are not allowed under Stage 2 as well.

The latest recorded information on fire restrictions is available by calling 1-844-ID-FIRES or 1-844-433-4737. For specifics on exemptions, frequently asked questions, and more, people can go to the Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan, and find out more about fire restrictions at www.idl.idaho.gov.

