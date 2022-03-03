Gov. Little launches new operation to target Idaho’s growing drug threat

by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little has launched a new strategy to fight Idaho’s growing drug threat.

“Operation Esto Perpetua” is aimed at bringing together law enforcement and leaders from across the state to reduce the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Idaho.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer,” Little said.

Operation Esto Perpetua includes both a Law Enforcement Panel and a Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl.

The citizen group will meet regularly throughout the state over the next few months. They will hear from law enforcement, as well as the public, about their loved ones’ experiences with the drugs.

“I encourage Idahoans to participate in the regional meetings coming up over the next two months and share their personal experiences with the Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl. We need to hear from Idahoans about the impacts of fentanyl and meth in the lives of their loved ones,” Little said.

