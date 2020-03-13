Gov. Little: Idaho’s first confirmed COVID-19 case is in Ada County woman

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 at a press conference on Friday.

Little said the confirmed case is in a woman in Ada County, near Boise. The woman is in her 50s, Little said, and was previously at a conference in New York.

The woman is in self quarantine and the risk to the general public remains low.

In Washington, the number of confirmed cases reached 568 on Friday. Thirty-seven people have died in the state.

