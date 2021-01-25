Gov. Little gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Courtesy of Governor Little's Office

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little received his first dose of the COVID vaccine on Monday.

According to the Governor’s Office, Little received the Moderna vaccine at Primary Health in Meridian. Little says he hopes this makes Idahoans confident in getting the vaccine when it becomes more available.

“People need to get vaccinated, and what people need to know today is that when it comes to the first of February, we don’t have enough vaccine in the State of Idaho,” said Little. “There’s going to be a long line. So, if you miss the opportunity now, you’re going to be in a longer line. We’re trying to get as much vaccine as we can. We’re getting it out.”

RELATED: Here’s how and when you could get the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho

RELATED: With limited vaccine, Idaho faces priority group confusion

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.