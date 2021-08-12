Gov. Little: Get vaccinated so students can have a normal school year

by Erin Robinson

NAMPA, Idaho — Get vaccinated so students can have a normal school year—that was the message Governor Brad Little had for Idahoans on Thursday.

From Nampa High School, the governor talked about the need for Idahoans to get vaccinated in order to protect others, especially young people who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

This, he said, will reduce illness, meaning more opportunity for students to return to classrooms safely and be among their colleagues and teachers.

“The time to get the vaccine is now,” Little said.

About half of Idahoans have opted to get the shot, with the majority of those being over 65. Little said that they are not seeing the vaccine numbers they want to in most Idaho counties and it will result in strain on the state.

He referenced Kootenai County, where hospitals have little capacity due to COVID hospitalizations. The majority of people who are falling sick and being sent to the hospital are those who have not been vaccinated.

In short, the governor said vaccines will be the solution to minimize interruption, in school, in sports and other areas of daily life.

Adults need to make the right decision to stay well, Little said, adding that the angst felt by teachers, staff and parents will be lessened if more people get vaccinated.

