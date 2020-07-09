Gov. Little extends Stage 4 another two weeks

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced that Idaho did not meet the requirements to move out of Stage 4, and will instead stay there for at least two weeks.

Gov. Little says they made this decision after looking at the rising infection rates over the last two weeks.

This is the second time Little has extended Stage 4. In this stage, the majority of restrictions are lifted.

Gatherings of more than 50 people can be held, all business can continue to follow plans and non-essential travel can continue. Nightclubs may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy and large venues can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.

