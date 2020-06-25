Gov. Little extends Idaho stage 4 reopening for two weeks
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little has announced that he will be extending Stage 4 of Idaho’s reopening plan for another two weeks.
This comes as COVID-19 cases increase across the state, and the Stage 4 order does not apply to Ada County, which was moved back to Stage 3 this week.
Little said that, for Idaho, the staged approach has been the safest way to move back to normal.
“With more and more activity occurring around Idaho, and more and more people going to work,” said Little, “we knew there would be a rise in confirmed cases in COVID-19; especially as we increased home testing.”
Little said that Idaho will remain in Stage 4 for the next two weeks, after which they will look at the numbers and determine whether to move forward.
“Today I am announcing that we have not met the criteria to move out of Stage 4,” said Little. “Folks, we want businesses to open. We want our children back in school at the end of summer. So please, do not let your guard down.”
Little and the Department of Health and Welfare continues to urge residents to wear face coverings, socially distance, wash hands and surfaces regularly and stay home if sick.
