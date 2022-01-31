Gov. Little deploys National Guard to alleviate impacts of COVID-19

by Erin Robinson

Otto Kitsinger - freelancer, FR171002 AP Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho – Governor Brad Little activated the National Guard once again to help alleviate the impacts of COVID-19 in Idaho.

This is the fourth time since the start of the pandemic that the National Guard has been deployed.

Little activated 75 Idaho National Guardsmen to assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, which are both experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19 illness.

He also secured 503 additional personnel through a state contract to assist Idaho hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19.

“I am proud of our men and women of the Idaho National Guard who have stepped up time and again to help our state and communities get through an unprecedented, challenging time. The strain on healthcare, schools, business, and government from the spread of COVID-19 is a reminder that we are not out of the pandemic, and we need to be vigilant about keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy,” Little said.

RELATED: ‘We have never seen a number like this before’: Idaho COVID positivity rate climbs to record high

READ: Nationwide blood shortage puts Idaho hospitals in dire need

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.