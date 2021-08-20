Gov. Little creates new committee to improve, protect quality of Coeur d’Alene Lake

by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has created a new committee to improve and protect the health of Coeur d’Alene Lake.

The Coeur d’Alene Lake Advisory Committee is part of Gov. Little’s Building Idaho’s Future initiative, which directs $2 million to projects that reduce nutrients in the lake from sources throughout the Coeur d’Alene Basin.

“We all share a collective desire to improve water quality within Coeur d’Alene Lake, but funding for meaningful projects has been difficult to secure,” Little said. “I am prioritizing the funding needed to complete these important projects so we can get to work right away.”

The committee is made up of nine members representing different interests, including local and state government, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, lakeshore property owners, tourism officials, local businesses, conservation groups and the general public.

Proposals will be presented later this year. Priority will be given to those that are ready to implement quickly and that will provide the largest reductions in phosphorus loading to Coeur d’Alene Lake, according to the governor’s office.

