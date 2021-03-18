Gov. Little breaks down Idaho’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little detailed where funds allocated to Idaho from the American Rescue Plan Act will be dispersed on Tuesday, saying the goal is invest the money in a way that will aid future generations.

More than $2 billion of those funds will go directly to support residents and local businesses through PPP loans and stimulus checks, Gov. Little said.

An additional $1.89 billion will be dispersed for state COVID response, county and city governments, and COVID capital projects, while another $981 million will fund education projects and child care grants.

The state will have four years to spend these funds, and Little says he plans to travel and meet with legislators and businesses to construct a strong investment plan.

“We should not hastily spend the funds we receive. We should wait for guidance from the U.S. Treasury, so we responsibly allocate these resources. We must be thoughtful and deliberative in our approach,” Little said.

READ: The road show begins: VP Harris, Jill Biden promote aid plan

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.