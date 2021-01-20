Gov. Little asks Education Board to revise high school athletic plan to allow more spectators at games

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

FreeImages.com/Christopher Bruno

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has instructed the State Board of Education to revise its high school athletic plan to allow more spectators at sporting events.

The decision comes after a weeks-long decrease in statewide COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“All of our decisions related to the Idaho Rebounds plan have been rooted in detailed metrics related to virus activity and impacts on our health care system. Thanks to the good actions of the people of Idaho to slow the spread of the virus in our communities, we are seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Little said.

Participants and spectators are encouraed to practice social distancing, wear masks and sanitize their hands in order to keep these activities as open as possible.

The State Board of Education is expected to announce specific details about changes to the plan in the coming days.

RELATED: Here’s how and when you could get the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.