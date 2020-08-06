Gov. Little announces $85M for Idaho schools as state remains in Stage 4

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced that Idaho will be staying in Stage 4 of the state’s reopening plan for another two weeks.

Idaho has remained in Stage 4 since June 11.

“We are in a much different place now than we were in March,” said Little, “our economy’s opened, our parents are back to work, we’ve increased our capacity for testing, contact tracing, PPE and other capacity increases.”

The Governor said that virus activity is straining the healthcare system, including in places like Kootenai County.

Despite this, Little said that the positivity rate, healthcare capacity and case counts are improving statewide overall. He hopes this will persuade school districts to bring students back for as much in-person instruction as possible.

“The unprecedented amount of money we’re directing to the safe reopening of schools is helping to make schools safe places to teach and learn, and it should provide parents and teachers the confidence to return our students to the classroom for in-person instruction,” said Little. “When students are out of the classroom for too long the achievement gap widens, threatening the progress of all students and our economic prosperity.”

With that, the Governor’s Office announced $85 million will be used for the safe reopening of schools in Idaho.

$48 million of that will “help bridge the ‘digital divide'” and equip schools with the computers, connectivity, and other resources to ensure successful remote learning.”

$21 million will go to COVID-19 testing for teachers and staff, and the rest goes toward PPE and lab capacity for processing tests.

