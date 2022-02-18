Gov. Jay Inslee to visit Spokane Friday and discuss transit, climate change, affordable housing

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is coming to discuss some big plans this Friday in Spokane.

Inslee will start the trip by joining Spokane Transit officials to talk about plans for the Move Ahead Washington transportation package.

The plan is to go on an electric bus tour of the Division Street Corridor and go over the Division Street Bus Rapid Transit project. Inslee will also get a demonstration of Spokane Transit’s electric bus charging technology.

The governor will also meet with Gonzaga students to do a Q&A regarding climate change.

The session is hosted by the Center for Climate, Society & the Environment at Gonzaga University and 50 invited students will attend the session. The session takes place around 12 p.m.

Inslee will end the day in Airway Heights with a tour of the recently-opened Highland Village Affordable Housing Project at 2 p.m.

He will be joined by Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown, and leaders from Habitat for Humanity-Spokane, Community Frameworks, and the City of Airway Heights. The project received a $5.5 million Housing Trust Fund grant and will get an additional $178,000 grant for phase 2.

