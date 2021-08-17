Gov. Jay Inslee to hold press conference with state superintendent Chris Reykdal

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to speak Wednesday afternoon with Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah.

The governor’s office said he plans to start talking at 2:30 p.m. from an elementary school in the state’s capital.

The news conference comes on the heels of Reykdal calling on Inslee to require everyone who works at a K-12 school to get vaccinated.

Last week, Reykdal wrote a letter to Inslee requesting he issue an executive order requiring all employees in K-12 schools to get vaccinated, in line with Inslee’s vaccine mandate for state employees. He also voiced his request for the governor to move in that direction on Friday.

On Friday, Inslee responded to the request. He said when he had initially mandated vaccines for state-level employees, he was focused on cabinet-level state employees and those who work in private and long-term healthcare. However, Inslee’s office said he does have the authority to mandate those working in K-12 schools to get the shot.

His office released the following statement Friday: “As with all this around COVID, we continue to look for ways to ensure the health and safety of all Washingtonians. We believe that as many people as possible should be vaccinated, especially those who work with vulnerable populations.”

Gov. Inslee’s office did not say what Wednesday’s press conference would be about.

