Gov. Jay Inslee to hold press conference Wednesday

by Elise Jawed

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., before signing a bill into law that prohibits openly carrying guns and other weapons at the state Capitol and protests statewide.

OLYMPIA, Wash.–Gov. Jay Inslee is set to speak Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee is holding the conference to answer questions for the press. It’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Gov. Inslee was joined by Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson, alongside other Washington government leaders last week.

You can watch the press conference live on our website or Facebook page.

