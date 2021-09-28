Gov. Jay Inslee plans trip to Spokane, Okanagan Counties

SPOKANE, Wash.– Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced he would be visiting Spokane and Okanogan Counties on Wednesday.

He’s set to start the visit by participating in a roundtable discussion with health care workers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. They’ll be talking about the long-term effects COVID-19 has on the state’s healthcare system.

Inslee will then at 11 a.m. speak at WA State Building & Construction Trades Council Convention.

After speaking, Inslee will head to Methow Valley. There, he will take part in a series of meetings with elected leaders, business owners, healthcare workers and local fire service to talk about climate change-related fire and wildfire smoke conditions in the area.

Gov. Inslee’s trip will end with a tour of Sun Mountain Lodge. There, he will tour fire damage and talk with business owners who have been affected economically.

