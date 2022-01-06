Gov. Jay Inslee issues flag directive to commemorate insurrection of U.S. Capitol

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — One year ago Thursday, insurrectionists rioted at the U.S. Capitol and breached the gates of the Washington State governor’s executive residence.

On the anniversary of the violent actions, Governor Jay Inslee issued a directive that all U.S. and state flags in Washington, which are already lowered to half-staff, commemorate and honor those who were wounded or died as a result.

U.S. Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police Departments in Washington, D.C. and troopers of the Washington State Patrol sought to protect and combat against the deadly attack. Five U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan officers lost their lives, and over 100 were injured on or after Jan. 6.

“It is vital to remember the sacrifices of those who defended the heart of our democracy and resisted the attempted insurrection,” a release from Inslee’s office said. “The institutions of our democracy depended upon these heroes who shut down this violent attack.”

Additionally, Inslee recognized the Washington National Guard and National Air Guard, both of which provided personnel for the U.S. Capitol’s defense last year.

